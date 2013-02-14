PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Some expenses claimed by Senator Pamela Wallin are “very unusual”, according to the senior Conservative responsible for Senate spending. Wallin is facing an audit of expenses including more than C$350,000 ($349,100) in travel over a period of 27 months - an average of nearly C$13,000 per month.

* Ontario’s horse-racing track operator says it’s being forced to slash hundreds of positions to keep pace with a reduction in revenue. Woodbine Entertainment Group says it’s cutting 109 salaried jobs at its Woodbine and Mohawk racetracks.

Reports in the business section:

* A new player from Canada’s East Coast is rolling the dice on the high-stakes game of wireless communications. Eastlink, a unit of Bragg Communications Inc, will become the latest upstart to wade into the cut-throat wireless market on Friday, when it begins selling services at its flagship Halifax store.

* The spectre of the United States and Europe joining forces in a sweeping free-trade union ratchets up pressure on Canada to conclude its own transatlantic deal in the next couple of months. After nearly three years of negotiations, Canada and the European Union are close to reaching a final agreement.

NATIONAL POST

* Ottawa Premier Kathleen Wynne says she wasn’t involved in the costly decision to relocate a Mississauga gas plant during the 2011 election, even though she was co-chair of the Liberal campaign. That’s what she’ll tell a legislative committee looking into the gas plants controversy if she’s asked to testify, she said on Wednesday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Toronto-based miner Kinross Gold Corp reported a multi-billion dollar net loss in its fourth quarter after taking a C$3.2 billion impairment charge, mostly on its Tasiast mine in Mauritania.