PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 26
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Members of the committee that polices Senate expenses have called in two senators for private interviews, raising to six the number of senators whose spending of public funds has come into question this year.

* Canadian Doctors for Refugee Care and the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers launched a court challenge, accusing the federal government of violating the charter and international obligations with its decision last year to change health-care coverage for refugee claimants.

Reports in the business section:

* The Alberta government canceled its C$285 million ($277.8 million) funding of the carbon capture and storage project associated with the proposed Swan Hills Synfuels LP synthetic gas plant north of Edmonton.

NATIONAL POST

* Ottawa announces plan to cut discretionary spending by C$4.9 billion ($4.8 billion). The government will spend an estimated C$252.5 billion ($246.1 billion) in 2013-14 - up from C$251.9 billion ($245.5 billion) last year

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s big banks face more headwinds as earnings loom. After an epic spending spree, Canadians are finally putting away their wallets, depriving the banks of a profit wellspring of historic proportions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
