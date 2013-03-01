PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As Alberta’s controversial C$10 million inquiry into queue jumping in the healthcare system ended on Thursday after months of testimony - and a few revelations - the retired judge at the helm accused the Alison Redford government of “interference” with the commission’s independence.

* Ontario’s elementary teachers’ union has advised members to continue boycotting students’ clubs, sports teams and other after-school activities, sparking parent outrage and raising tensions in the province’s public schools.

Reports in the business section:

* The Canadian government is opening a vast new frontier for oil and gas activity in Nunavut’s high Arctic with a call for companies to indicate their interest in bidding for exploration rights.

FINANCIAL POST

* Renewables could make up as much as 30 percent to 40 percent of the global energy mix by 2060 as oil loses its reign as the world’s biggest energy source, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said in a forecast on the energy sector’s changing landscape.

* ConocoPhillips said moves by Ottawa to limit foreign investment in Canada’s resources have made it more difficult for some buyers.