PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 11

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* U.S. railway executive Edward Burkhardt, at the center of Canada’s most devastating derailment in decades, is casting partial blame on a company employee, saying he believes the engineer failed to apply some of the hand brakes in the hours before the unmanned freight train barreled into Lac-Mégantic, Quebec and exploded. ()

* British Columbia Premier Christy Clark will return to the legislature this summer, winning the Westside-Kelowna byelection in convincing fashion over NDP challenger Carole Gordon. ()

* Special prosecutor Peter Wilson is looking into laying charges connected to long-standing polygamous practices among residents of the rural British Columbia community of Bountiful. Possible charges include polygamy, sexual assault, sexual interference and parents or guardians procuring sexual activity. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A second straight week of dwindling U.S. crude inventories propelled oil prices to their highest in 16 months, pushing Canadian heavy crude prices to levels that are nearly double those seen when the government of Alberta warned of a C$6 billion ($5.71 billion) shortfall in energy revenue. ()

* Canada’s banks are at risk of falling behind their global peers that are racing to better their standards. There are questions as to whether Canada’s banks are too tied to the past. ()

* North American retailers unveiled a five-year safety plan for Bangladesh garment factories on Wednesday that would include inspecting within a year every factory they use, following tragedies such as April’s deadly garment building collapse. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The chairman of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway traveled Wednesday to the town where his train exploded on Saturday to face a combative press corps, enraged citizenry and serious questions from Sûreté du Québec detectives. ()

* An independent report by the Commission for Public Complaints Against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, released Wednesday, directly contradicts evidence upon which the Supreme Court of Canada relied in setting free a Nova Scotia woman who attempted to hire hit-men to murder her husband. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Regulators have approved a giant expansion of an oil sands project in Alberta proposed by Royal Dutch Shell PLC, but included an unprecedented list of warnings about the negative impacts on the environment and on Aboriginal communities. ()

* Mobilicity said on Wednesday it is in talks with “multiple parties” in hopes of a sale, a development the federal government would no doubt welcome as it promotes a policy for the wireless sector closely linked to drumming up greater competition. ()

* A recent analysis of some 600 product reviews on Lululemon Athletica Inc’s website suggests many consumers are still displeased with the quality of the garments. ()