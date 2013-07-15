FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 15
July 15, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The chairman of the company whose runaway freight train exploded in downtown Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and killed dozens says his employees have begun cleaning up wreckage, a little more than a week after the crash. ()

* Stephen Harper is leaving his economic team in place, as the Prime Minister unveils a new cabinet on Monday that aims to revitalize an administration beset by recent scandals and flagging popularity. ()

* The sudden death of Cory Monteith, the Victoria-raised actor whose portrayal of quarterback-turned-crooner Finn Hudson on the hit television show “Glee” propelled him into one of Canada’s rising on-screen stars, has spurred shock and condolence, from the upscale Vancouver hotel where he took his final breath, to Ottawa, Hollywood, and beyond. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Jeffrey Immelt, the CEO of General Electric Co, said Canada will play a part in his effort to transform the iconic 135-year-old industrial conglomerate into a dominant global player in intelligent machines and advanced manufacturing. ()

* Canada’s central bank could surprise financial markets this week and signal a longer period of ultra-low interest rates, as exports languish and executives display little enthusiasm for spending their excess profits. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
