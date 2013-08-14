PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Industry Minister James Moore is firing back at Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc and Telus Corp for their public relations efforts to press Ottawa into reversing a controversial wireless policy, calling it a “dishonest attempt” to skew public debate through “misleading campaigns”. ()

* The release of a detailed audit of Pamela Wallin’s expense claims is deepening political problems for the Stephen Harper government, with the Saskatchewan senator accused of billing more than C$121,000 ($117,000) in questionable expenses including dozens of trips related to personal and partisan events since taking office. ()

Reports in the business section:

* A massive penny stock fraud scheme that bilked Canadian and foreign investors of more than $140 million was masterminded by four Canadians and carried out with the help of five Americans, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged on Tuesday. One of the Canadians was arrested in Ontario and another one was among six suspects arrested in the United States, authorities said. ()

* Toronto-based Spin Master Ltd has acquired the iconic Meccano construction set line, with the ambitious goal of challenging Lego AS’s dominance in the category, at a time when toy sales are slipping overall. Toy makers have been struggling for years to pick out winners in a landscape that is increasingly dominated by Angry Birds and other popular digital applications. ()

* Shrugging off the notion of an industrial rivalry, Mexican Ambassador Francisco Suarez says Canadian companies will enjoy enormous opportunities as his country seeks to rejuvenate its energy sector with sweeping, though politically challenging, liberalization. The ambassador rejected the notion that Mexico would become an increasingly threatening competitor for Canadian oil companies eager to expand their deliveries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. ()

NATIONAL POST

* New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair suggests the rail disaster that killed 47 people in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic last month may have resulted from years of industry deregulation. In a speech before members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International union in Chicago, Mulcair laced into Conservatives on both sides of the border who say organized labor is a thing of the past and that the economy is best served when left to its own devices. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Transportation Agency on Tuesday ordered Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd to cease operations in Canada as of next week after determining the railroad no longer had the adequate insurance to continue to operate in the country in the aftermath of the Lac-Mégantic disaster. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd’s announcement on Monday that it’s considering takeover bids followed almost a year of advisers unsuccessfully canvassing potential buyers in search of a deal, two people with knowledge of the matter said. In recent months, as BlackBerry sales and subscriber numbers deteriorated, bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co and RBC Capital Markets quietly contacted possible bidders and found little interest in buying the whole company. ()

* General Motors of Canada Ltd has had the most difficulty of the Detroit Three in Canada coming out of the recession. It’s difficult to point a finger at just one issue, with its cars winning accolades, but still fighting for market share in Canada. President Kevin Williams said he wasn’t about to chase market share by flooding the market with low margin fleet sales, or overly aggressive incentives either. ()