PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's Auditor-General, Michael Ferguson, is pushing forward with a review of the expenses of each senator, widening an investigation into the Senate spending controversy that has shaken the Prime Minister's Office. (link.reuters.com/faw42v)

Reports in the business section:

* Omnitrax Inc, a private U.S. company that owns Churchill, Manitoba's port, may provide a new channel for moving crude to markets on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. (link.reuters.com/kaw42v)

* Canadian home sales are edging back toward the levels they were at before Ottawa decided to tighten the market last summer. (link.reuters.com/naw42v)

* Warren Buffett, the head of Berkshire Hathaway Inc has finally deployed a sliver of his immense wealth into Canada by accumulating a stake of 17.8 million shares in Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's biggest oil and gas producer. (link.reuters.com/qaw42v)

NATIONAL POST

* Three former Conservative senators at the heart of a spending scandal were given clear directions from their leader in the upper chamber that they could bill for certain partisan, that is, political, travel when they first arrived in the Senate. (link.reuters.com/xaw42v)

* A gunfight in British Columbia that left one man dead and another man, with known drug connections, facing charges, offers a surprisingly visceral peek at thug life and death. (link.reuters.com/bew42v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said Thursday it would appeal an order from the Quebec government this week that would force the railway to contribute to the cleanup costs associated with the Lac-Mégantic disaster last month. (link.reuters.com/qew42v)

* Verizon Communications Inc's apparent pullback on its plans for the Canadian market may be welcome news for the country's incumbent carriers, but it leaves the future of new entrant Wind Mobile uncertain and its fellow Mobilicity potentially in dire straits. (link.reuters.com/gew42v)

* While new LNG projects have seen their costs spiral out of control in many parts of the world, Royal Dutch Shell Plc is confident its project in Kitimat on the Canadian West Coast will meet expectations. (link.reuters.com/pew42v) (Compiled by Kanika Sikka)