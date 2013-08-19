PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. discounter Target Corp arrived in Canada with a splash in March, stirring up a buzz about its cool factor and drawing throngs of shoppers. But it hasn't been able to live up to high expectations, a new survey suggests. Shoppers complain that its stores have been short on inventory and that prices are higher than those at its U.S. outlets.

* The head of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, the rail operator whose tanker train blew up in a Quebec town last month, says his firm's assets could be sold to raise funds to pay for rebuilding devastated Lac-Mégantic, but such a deal is only possible if a bypass rail line is built for a new operator.

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford refused to comment Sunday on reports that police interviewed former staffers about attempts to retrieve an alleged video that shows the mayor purportedly smoking crack cocaine.

* Flooding in Alberta and an increasingly cautious consumer have economists predicting that Statistics Canada will report weaker retail sales figures for June when the numbers come out Thursday.

* Hewlett-Packard Co has joined a number of big-name technology companies attempting to pull off a very difficult trick - switching from their core businesses to something more profitable. When HP posts its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, investors and analysts will be watching to see if the company can continue to go against the trend of declining fortunes in the personal computer market.

* Access to justice in Canada is being described as "abysmal" in a new report from the Canadian Bar Association, which also calls for much more than "quick fix" solutions. The summary report, released Sunday at the association's conference in Saskatoon, says there is profoundly unequal access to justice in Canada.

* A federal government television commercial touting a not yet existent Canada Job Grant was misleading and a breach of the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards, Canada's advertising watchdog has ruled. In a letter to James Gilbert, assistant deputy human resources minister, Advertising Standards Canada said it received more than 20 consumer complaints alleging the ad was "misleading".

* Canada's three biggest wireless companies plan to attack Verizon Communications Inc's role in the U.S. government's electronic spying scandal, as they scramble to force Ottawa to rethink rules that encourage Verizon to set up in Canada, according to four sources.

* A new research report says real estate investment trusts in Canada are increasingly being squeezed out of purchases in the commercial property market by private equity and pension funds.