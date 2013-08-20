PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Stephen Harper is hitting the reset button on Parliament, delaying a reopening of the Commons until October as he continues a pre-election overhaul of his government after nearly eight years in power. ()

* Ontario has become the first province in the country to screen all newborns for a rare and often fatal condition that robs the body of its ability to fight infection. ()

* A new survey of employers suggests Canadian salaries will be going up next year, but perhaps not by as much as this year. The Hay Group survey found Canadian employees can expect a salary boost of 2.6 per cent in 2014, down from this year’s projection of 2.9 per cent. ()

Reports in the business section:

* TransCanada Corp has launched a $4.5-billion lawsuit against rival Enbridge Inc over a proposed 27-kilometre natural gas pipeline near Toronto that the companies had planned to develop. The dispute comes amid an escalating battle between TransCanada and local gas distributors in Ontario and Quebec as they respond to a rapidly changing North American gas market, in which new extraction technology has increased U.S. production. ()

* Whether or not U.S. telecom Verizon Communications Inc comes to Canada, consumers are already seeing some benefits from the threat of increased competition. Since news broke that Verizon is considering expansion to this country, Canada’s largest carriers have rolled out new plans to attract business, family, and high-volume data usage customers. ()

* Millions of Canadians are likely to find their wireless speeds lagging behind if Verizon makes its way to Canada, says the head of Rogers Communications Inc, Canada’s largest wireless company. Rogers has called on Ottawa to postpone an auction that will decide which companies get the spectrum needed to build the next generation of networks. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* While the first flight of Bombardier Inc’s new CSeries aircraft appears to be nearing, one analyst says he believes the aircraft’s first delivery won’t occur until early 2015. ()

* Alberta’s oil sands, long regarded as an expensive sandbox for energy giants, are more competitive with global sources of crude than recent cost blowouts may lead investors to believe, a survey of 135 global oil and gas companies shows. ()

* Hudson’s Bay Co appears to be winning more praise from shoppers, while Target has lost ground in recent months but both retailers trail Costco in customer satisfaction, according to surveys from Forum Research. (