PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* After a summer on the road, Justin Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, is refining his middle-class message and gearing up to fight Prime Minister Stephen Harper on pocketbook issues - an area of economic policy where the Liberals believe the Tories are weak and where Trudeau can shine. ()

* Rising house prices made home-ownership slightly less affordable in Canada in the second quarter, when buyers returned to the market after a lengthy slump. ()

* Ontario’s government is set to expand the use of tasers by police, a move that will give more officers access to weapons other than their sidearms. ()

* The minority Parti Quebecois government has won a measure of support in the polarizing debate over religious rights in Quebec, with the Coalition Avenir Quebec party saying it backs a ban on religious headgear for teachers and some other public servants. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After five years of trending lower, mortgage rates have reversed course and started to rise. Aspiring first-time home buyers are being priced out of the market by these increases, but at least they’ve avoided a costly mortgage entanglement. Existing homeowners may simply have to pay more. ()

* Brazil’s Embraer SA will extend its regional jet market leadership over Canada’s Bombardier Inc in the coming years, according to transportation analyst Derek Spronck of RBC Dominion Securities. ()

* Canadians want Verizon Communications Inc to come to Canada but don’t believe the U.S. company should be given any advantages over domestic carriers, a new poll suggests. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Amid fears that he would be a target of Canadian Sikh activists, an Indian minister has canceled his trip to Canada after allegedly being refused an Royal Canadian Mounted Police security detail. ()

* The Ontario minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services is expected to make an “important announcement” about police use-of-force on Tuesday. This news comes in the wake of the July streetcar shooting death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim. Yatim was holding a small knife on an empty streetcar when a Toronto police officer fired nine shots into the streetcar, killing him. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Smartphone maker BlackBerry says it has received an order for 2,000 new keyboard smartphones from Hispanic broadcaster Univision Communications. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company says the order for the BlackBerry Q10 devices will upgrade all of the BlackBerry phones used by employees at Univision. ()

* Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is recalling the specter of the aborted Mackenzie Valley pipeline to warn that resource projects have a limited shelf life, as the federal government seeks consensus on major energy projects. ()

* The Fraser Institute right-leaning think tank added its voice to what has become a popular call for Ottawa to lift all restrictions on foreign ownership in the telecommunications sector. It said eliminating all limits on foreign investment in telecom could be one part of a plan to foster “workable competition.” ()