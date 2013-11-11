FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Western Canadian farmers and grain handlers are struggling to move a record crop amid a shortage of railcars that some say is worsened by the surge in the energy industry’s oil shipments by rail. ()

* Negotiators at the United Nations climate summit are searching for broad agreement that will lead to a new treaty requiring deeper cuts to each country’s greenhouse gas emissions after 2020, even as Canada struggles to achieve its existing commitments. ()

Reports in the business section:

* As discounter Wal-Mart Canada Corp ramps up its food aisles and U.S. arch rival Target Corp expands in this country, conventional chains such as Loblaw Companies Ltd and Metro Inc feel the mounting pressure. ()

* Economists have been surprised by the degree to which Canada home sales have bounced back from the pounding they took in the summer of 2012, when Finance Minister Jim Flaherty tightened the mortgage insurance rules. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Officials have been sent to the Philippines to assess whether Canada should send a military team to provide medical care and water to typhoon victims, Canada’s foreign affairs minister said. ()

* Ontario Provincial Police are confirming five people have died in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario near the community of Red Lake. They have also confirmed there were two survivors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
