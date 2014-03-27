PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama are urging European allies to support sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, with both leaders saying North America could help Western Europe end its dependence on Russian natural gas. (link.reuters.com/zac97v)

* After a day of tense negotiations under threat of a back-to-work order, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark signed a settlement with union and non-union truckers to end the strike that has snarled shipping at the Port Metro Vancouver for almost a month. (link.reuters.com/bec97v)

Reports in the business section:

* Just one week after Jim Flaherty stepped down as the Canadian finance minister, Bank of Montreal is shaking up the mortgage market, aggressively cutting its five-year rate to levels that caused him to intervene last year. BMO is now offering five-year fixed mortgages at 2.99 percent, slashing its rate from 3.49 percent. (link.reuters.com/kec97v)

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford took more than a few punches but remained light on his feet at the inaugural televised debate in mayoral election that saw challengers skirt around the police investigation into him and not once utter the words "crack cocaine." (link.reuters.com/tec97v)

* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois's insistence that her party is a model of political integrity took a hit on Wednesday as it emerged that Quebec's anti-corruption police are looking into past Parti Quebecois fundraising practices. (link.reuters.com/zec97v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Quebec's Liberal Party says the separatist Party Quebecois has gone too far in its dream of the province as a petroleum promised land and that no public money should be spent on early-stage oil drilling projects such as those on Anticosti island. (link.reuters.com/zyc97v)

* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen says he is fighting against future product leaks by taking "legal action" that he hopes will set an example. The head of the Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone company alleges that a person he did not name stole confidential details about a future BlackBerry product and leaked them to the public. (link.reuters.com/rec97v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)