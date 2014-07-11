PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian fighter jets will be patrolling the edge of Russian airspace starting in September, when Ottawa sends six CF-18s to join air defense missions over the Baltic states as part of the NATO response to Moscow's efforts to destabilize Ukraine. (bit.ly/1ztkWRP)

** Canada is pushing for warmer ties with the United Arab Emirates in an effort to boost trade and security relations with a country it sees as a key partner in the Middle East. (bit.ly/1nkiCr8)

Reports in the business section:

** Enbridge Inc is turning its eyes north to Alaska, entering talks with the state to build an $8-billion natural gas pipeline there if a competing project falters. (bit.ly/1rdpTcH)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's billion-dollar TV and film business could be at risk because of the government's new temporary foreign worker rules, industry insiders are warning. International actors and film and TV production crews are being classified as temporary foreign workers, and subject to a $1,000 fee and 15-day waiting period under Employment Minister Jason Kenney's reform of the controversial program. (bit.ly/1ndRyFc)

** The biggest implosion in Ottawa's history is set for this Sunday as a demolition team is expected to take down an aging, unloved federal office building. The 11-story Sir John Carling Building will be turned into about 40,000 tons of rubble on Sunday when Advanced Explosives Demolition Inc sets off about 400 kilograms of intricately-placed dynamite to take down the structure. (bit.ly/1tunnmw)

FINANCIAL POST

** Unionized employees at The Globe and Mail voted 85 percent in favor of ratifying a new contract on Thursday that would allow management the freedom to cut staff, but would not permit them to require newsroom staff work on paid "advertorial" articles. (bit.ly/1qQ3lPX)

** Ontario's Finance Minister Charles Sousa said on Thursday that provinces pushing for a co-operative securities regulator in Canada want but don't need Alberta. He acknowledged that the province, which so far opposes the co-operative initiative that includes the federal government, represents a significant part of Canada's capital markets. (bit.ly/1jx6F1I) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore)