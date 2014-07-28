PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Canadian diplomatic staff in Tripoli have taken the precaution of working out of an undisclosed location, as Libya faces increasingly intense intermilitia violence that this weekend that cost dozens of civilian lives and prompted the U.S. to temporarily shutter its embassy. (bit.ly/1xnw66x)

* Parts of Ontario suffered some severe thunderstorms on Sunday night, including an unconfirmed report of a tornado near the shores of Lake Huron. Environment Canada forecaster Jason Burford says the storm activity stretched across southern Ontario from Windsor to Kingston. (bit.ly/1ozti5R)

* Quebecor Inc's management will face further questions about plans for a potential wireless expansion when the company reports second quarter results on Thursday. (bit.ly/1o5wktw)

* The Canadian government is not responding to a report that Germany is set to reject Canada's long sought after trade deal between Canada and the European Union. The leading German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung cites diplomats in Brussels as saying Berlin won't sign the deal in its current form. (bit.ly/1rKj8BI)

* Two people have been killed in a small plane crash near Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Bill Yearwood says the plane, an "amateur built" Avid amphibious aircraft, crashed on takeoff from the Nanaimo Airport in Cassidy. (bit.ly/1lLV1LE)

* PetroChina Co Ltd, the Chinese oil giant rocked by a corruption scandal that has spread to its Canadian unit, is trying to reduce a C$1.23 billion payment to Calgary-based Athabasca Oil Corp for oil sands properties it believes are of poorer than expected quality, a source close to PetroChina said Friday. (bit.ly/1uygCAI)

* Airline stocks have often found it hard to win over investors in recent times. But investors are now finding many reasons to love the airlines. Their stocks are soaring, making them one of the best-performing segments on the U.S. and Canadian markets in the past year. (bit.ly/1kgzvUt) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)