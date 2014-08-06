PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Two Canadians are being investigated by China for spying, but Ottawa has stayed quiet. It is a sign of a government trying, for now, to avoid making things worse. But the detention of Christian cafe owners Kevin and Julia Garratt still has the potential to blow a hole in Canada-China relations. (bit.ly/1pX1K6R)

* Brampton mayor Susan Fennell charged the city nearly C$128,000 in expenses for airfare passes, several of which expired before she and her staff could use them, a forensic audit released Tuesday evening found. (bit.ly/1lzcya2)

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian and European negotiators have finalized the text of their awaited free-trade deal after months of hard bargaining over everything from agriculture and banking to investment rules. (bit.ly/UUVzrE)

NATIONAL POST

* One week after the Green Party of Canada president wrote a blog expressing support for Israel, which he signed and then posted on the party's website, Paul Estrin is stepping down. (bit.ly/1p9ISW1)

* The City of Toronto is bracing for construction claims related to renovations at Union Station, according to a new report on the fraught railway terminus overhaul. (bit.ly/1zTbnuv)

FINANCIAL POST

* The number of homes sold in Canada's most expensive market topped 3,000 in July, marking a fourth straight month sales have hit that level. The Vancouver sales market has not been this strong in three years, according to the real estate board of greater Vancouver. (bit.ly/1y4GGQp)

* The 2014 Ontario budget prohibits employers from self-insuring long-term disability benefits. The budget, passed on July 24, amends the Insurance Act so that employers who provide Long Term Disability (LTD) must do so through arrangements with licensed insurers. The change will come into effect on a date to be proclaimed. (bit.ly/1suszDo) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)