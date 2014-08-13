PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian school boards and universities are relaxing admission criteria for international students, a measure aimed at bringing in much-needed new revenue. (bit.ly/Y3tO21)

** The Public Health Agency of Canada is going to donate a made-in-Canada experimental Ebola vaccine to the West African outbreak response. The deputy head of the agency said the country saw the vaccine as a global resource and was in talks with international partners about how best to use the finite number of doses. (bit.ly/1l23ikh)

Reports in the business section:

** Statistics Canada has taken the highly unusual step of pulling its latest jobs report after discovering a key mistake in its monthly snapshot of the Canadian economy. Statistics Canada won't say what the mistake was, but it is now rushing to produce new numbers and investigate what went wrong. It has promised to publish a full explanation once the review is complete. (bit.ly/1rnWeMz)

NATIONAL POST

** The committee that monitors members of parliament's spending ruled Tuesday that the New Democratic Party had misled House of Commons officials about the location of staff assigned to offices in Quebec and may have also violated election spending rules.(bit.ly/XgFePY)

FINANCIAL POST

** In one week, security-holders at Calgary-based Arcan Resources Ltd will gather to vote on an arrangement involving privately held Aspenleaf Energy Ltd. The deal, that has been brought on by the company's "current capital structure and limited credit capacity," has attracted a team of critics. For instance, some holders of two outstanding issues of Arcan's convertible debentures have complained because they will not receive full payment for their investments but rather a 17.5 percent discount.(bit.ly/1rpLYU9)

** Tom Kloet extended his reign as chief executive officer at Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd by two months on Tuesday. But the decision to stay in the job until Oct. 31 did not dampen speculation about his replacement, who sources say could come from an electronic trading firm in the United States. (bit.ly/Y3xgd7) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)