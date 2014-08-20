PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The fallout from the Mount Polley spill has reached other mines in British Columbia. The province has suspended the environmental assessment of the proposed Morrison copper and gold mine, pending the final report into Mount Polley. A review is also under way at the Red Chris mine, owned by Imperial Metals Corporation - which also owns the Mount Polley mine. (bit.ly/1oYMnK6)

* Winnipeg's Red River has become ground zero in the ongoing fight for a national inquiry into Canada's missing and murdered aboriginal women, its muddy waters the site of a grim discovery by police divers who were actually looking for another person's body when they happened upon the remains of Tina Fontaine. (bit.ly/1rWQ1aQ)

Reports in the business section:

* Industry Canada said it will hold a consultation on the future of a band of airwaves used for rural Internet access and reiterated a commitment it made last year to force telecommunications providers to "use it or lose it" when it comes to spectrum licenses. The department added that it hopes to re-purpose some of that band of spectrum for cellular use in urban areas. That has left New Brunswick-based Xplornet Communications Inc, one major provider of rural Internet services, worried about the impact on its customers. (bit.ly/YyautZ)

NATIONAL POST

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating two more men with suspected ties to Calgary who allegedly left Canada to participate in the Syrian civil war, according to community members. Both men are from Windsor, Ontario, but are believed to have spent time in Calgary, where counter-terrorism investigators have been asking questions about at least ten jihadist recruits. (bit.ly/1qoY91N)

* Mayor Rob Ford says if re-elected, he will move to reduce crowding on buses and streetcars and establish new express bus routes without adding to the ranks of the Toronto Transit Commision. (bit.ly/1qp0dH3)

FINANCIAL POST

* Hedge funds, mostly American, seem to have their fingerprints all over the Canadian oil patch these days. Orange Capital LLC emerged on Tuesday as the latest to take a position in a Canadian oil and gas company. The New York-based fund has built a 5.3 percent stake in Calgary-based Bellatrix Exploration Ltd since July 2, according to regulatory filings.(bit.ly/1ocB94z)

* Toronto startup Vantage Analytics has raised C$1.1 million in its first round of funding from Real Ventures and a number of angels with e-commerce and retail expertise. (bit.ly/1rWWyCm)