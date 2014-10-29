PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Police in Canada will soon have new tools to track terror suspects through online records, bank accounts and other means - powers the Royal Canadian Mounted Police commissioner called for this week, but which are already moving through Parliament. (bit.ly/1sDhEEc)

** As North American and global crude oil prices hit the skids, falling this week to four-year lows, producers in northern Alberta are benefiting from strengthening prices for Western Canada Select heavy oil and a weaker Canadian dollar. (bit.ly/1wFh1QL)

** Doug Ford, who said good riddance to political life just a few months ago before he stepped into the mayor's race for his brother, has his sights set on a new target - leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.(bit.ly/1E0jB6h)

NATIONAL POST

** The new chief executive of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc doubts that Ontario's "Ring of Fire" will be developed for decades to come, or that anyone will buy his company's rich chromite assets in the region in the near future. (bit.ly/1wFhyCe)

** Canada's threat assessment agency warned last year of the potential for a terrorist attack in Ottawa, calling the capital region "a rich environment" and noting that "active shooter" terror attacks had taken place in the United States and Europe. (bit.ly/1tgG7EQ)

** The soldier commanding Canadian CF-18 fighter jets and other aircraft deployed to the Middle East says these forces are "on target" to launch operations against Islamic State of Iraq & Al-Sham jihadists by Saturday. (bit.ly/139l90u) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)