PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Conservative government will announce an income-splitting tax break for parents on Thursday, sources say. The measure will allow the higher-earning parent of children up to 18 years of age to transfer as much as C$50,000 ($44,639) of income to the lower-earning spouse for tax purposes. (bit.ly/1tRRkNk)

** The Toronto District School Board has officially severed its ties to a Confucius Institute subsidized and controlled by the government of China. Trustees overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday night in favor of terminating an agreement that would have taught elementary students Mandarin and other cultural programs controlled by China's Ministry of Education. (bit.ly/1tEO9XZ)

** A 30-year-old assault-rifle collector from Pakistan has been arrested on allegations that he is a terrorist threat to Canada. The new case shows how the Canadian government's approach to suspected extremists may be evolving. (bit.ly/1q2bca9)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz estimates that if the low price of oil persists, it will knock a quarter-point off the growth of Canada's gross domestic product in 2015. (bit.ly/1yJ76cp)

** The shooter in last week's deadly attack in Ottawa was a criminal, but not a terrorist, according to New Democratic Party Leader Tom Mulcair. His comments were met with immediate condemnation from Conservatives and the leader of the Liberal party. (bit.ly/1tjGNcz)

** A security alert sent to federal public servants at the height of last week's attack in Ottawa was in English only, which the country's languages watchdog says represents a "critical failure" during a potential life-and-death situation. (bit.ly/1E4Q0IZ) ($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollar) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)