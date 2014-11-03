PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada has made its mark on the battlefield in Iraq with CF-18 warplanes dropping their first bombs in Canada's combat mission there. Canadian fighter jets attacked Islamic State militant targets near the city of Fallujah on Sunday, Ottawa said. It's not clear how much damage the CF-18s caused. The military says it requires two days, until Tuesday, before it can tell Canadians what was achieved. (bit.ly/1qlZpDT)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper heads to Beijing this week to try and set the China-Canada relationship on a more even keel after a rough couple of years. Harper, who has alternated as prime minister between a hawk on China who wouldn't sell out to "the almighty dollar" and a pragmatist calling for deeper economic ties, will now try to strike a rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (bit.ly/1qm0DPn)

** Chevron Corp has welcomed the British Columbia government's plan to lighten the tax load on liquefied natural gas projects as the U.S. energy giant seeks Asian customers for Canadian LNG. (bit.ly/1qlZc3n)

NATIONAL POST

** Lawyers are openly questioning the Canadian Conservative Party, Tories over a provision in new victim's rights legislation that could allow witnesses to testify without identifying themselves in a broad range of criminal trials - including national security cases - warning that the measures are "unprecedented" and likely to be found unconstitutional. (bit.ly/1wWLRpN)

** Skyreader Media Inc, a Toronto-based interactive production studio and software provider, has inked a deal with Marvel and parent company Walt Disney Co to make its official interactive e-magazines for its film releases for the next two years - starting with its summer blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy". (bit.ly/1GetTBO) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)