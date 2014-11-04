PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Acknowledging "security gaps" that could leave airliners vulnerable to a terrorist attack, the federal government is moving ahead with a new system that would allow shippers to screen cargo before it gets to the airport. Transport Canada says the system will bring air cargo screening up to the standards of key trading partners and result in a net benefit to Canadians of C$202 million ($177.6 million) over 10 years. (bit.ly/1oeYetW)

** Voters in three ridings in Newfoundland will be casting ballots this month after two byelections were called on Monday. Elections Newfoundland and Labrador says byelections will take place on Nov. 25 in Trinity-Bay de Verde and Humber East. Those two ridings became vacant after the resignations of former cabinet ministers Charlene Johnson and Tom Marshall. (bit.ly/1x2ZzVq)

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest lender by assets, said it would take a charge of C$451 million as it cuts about 1,500 jobs, writes down its investment in Venezuela and loans sour in the Caribbean. (bit.ly/1tWcgS0)

NATIONAL POST

** French President Francois Hollande told Parliament on Monday that Western nations must not show "weakness" in the face of domestic terrorism and must battle Islamic terrorists in Iraq - a message that appeared to bolster the agenda of Canada's Conservative government. (bit.ly/1rXtEAy)

** It's billed as a "breathtaking" display of Tibet's culture, but Canadian-Tibetans are denouncing programs about the contested region as an "insulting" and "deeply disrespectful" display of propaganda. The Canada China Tibetan Culture Week opens in Toronto on Tuesday at the TIFF Bell Lightbox with a documentary screening, followed by traditional song and dance performances by a Tibet-based troupe at the Bluma Appel Theatre. Events are also being held in Vancouver. (bit.ly/1x2DpUr)

** Barrick Gold Corp is in talks with state-owned Chinese miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd to form a partnership on the botched Pascua-Lama project, according to a government official in Argentina. (bit.ly/1tvXG22) ($1 = C$1.14) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)