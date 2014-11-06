PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Disgraced Peterborough Member of Parliament Dean Del Mastro abruptly resigned his House of Commons seat on Wednesday, less than a week after a judge found him guilty on three counts of violating the Canada Elections Act. (bit.ly/1GszKUb)

** Honda Motor Co Ltd will announce on Thursday that it planned to invest about $800 million at its manufacturing plants in Alliston, Ontario, to improve their efficiency and position them for production of future models. (bit.ly/1xhNFGz)

NATIONAL POST

** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is being criticized for not speaking French in a speech at a recent conference in Iceland. But Couillard snapped back that those taunting him should go to London or New York and see how far speaking French gets them. (bit.ly/1GsCReH)

** Paul Rollinson, the chief executive of Kinross Gold Corp , said the company was unlikely to move forward with its much-anticipated Tasiast expansion project if gold prices did not rebound from their recent steep decline. (bit.ly/1x8GGQW) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)