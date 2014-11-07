FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 7
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has trimmed its outlook for the Canadian economy, as it sees the global economic recovery evolving more slowly than it had previously expected. (bit.ly/1pv6irE)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper shared a stage with Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma on Friday during Day 1 of his trade trip to China, where the founder of online sensation Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boasted he wants to sell 200,000 Canadian lobsters on his website in a single day. (bit.ly/1sdLC1S)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada reported a small pension surplus at the beginning of 2014, a dramatic turnaround from the C$3.7 billion ($3.24 billion) deficit a year earlier. And that surplus has continued to grow throughout the year despite lower interest rates, said Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau. (bit.ly/1xfez3D) ($1 = C$1.1423) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.