PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The state of Alaska is pushing ahead with a project to rebuild a British Columbia ferry terminal with U.S. steel, undaunted by Ottawa's vow to punish companies that bend to "Buy America" rules. (bit.ly/1J75wGL)

** The growing price gap between condominiums and houses hit a record high last year in the Toronto area, as the market saw a huge jump in the number of newly built condos and buyers battled over a persistent shortage of houses. (bit.ly/1J33HdK)

** Toronto Mayor John Tory is faced with the unusual situation of relying on a provincial loan to balance the city's books and help deliver a budget that provides better services and holds the residential property tax increase at 2.75 percent. (bit.ly/1woz7CJ)

NATIONAL POST

** Security officials are monitoring the latest terror threat made against Canada, this one by the same senior Al Qaeda official who last week claimed responsibility for the shooting attack at the Charlie Hebdo office in Paris. In a video distributed online on Tuesday, Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi, a leader of the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, turned his sights on Canada in an attempt to provoke "lone wolf" terror attacks in the country. (bit.ly/1xTcQgF)

** As Bombardier Inc grapples with project delays and suspensions, it is rapidly approaching its next big challenge: raising capital. Turan Quettawala, an analyst with Scotia Capital, estimates that Bombardier will need to raise about C$1.75 billion worth of capital over the next 12-15 months. (bit.ly/1ulLkIr)

** The Canadian dollar fell almost a full U.S. cent on Tuesday morning to its weakest level since late April 2009 amid a weaker-than-expected manufacturing report and a day ahead of the Bank of Canada's next announcement on interest rates. (bit.ly/1E1eEN3) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)