PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada's major lenders are so far holding off cutting mortgage rates in the wake of the Bank of Canada's quarter-point interest rate cut, but industry officials predict rates will fall to historic new lows just in time for the all-important spring housing market. (bit.ly/15wHwxN)

** The Canadian Broadcasting Corp is banning all outside paid appearances by its on-air journalists, after almost a year of controversy over allegations of potential conflicts-of-interest. (bit.ly/1GDBUCU)

** The big breweries that own Ontario's Beer Store are facing an unprecedented threat to their private monopoly. Legal challenges are piling up, the government is promising reforms and everyone from craft brewers to restaurateurs is pushing for the end of this lucrative cartel arrangement. (bit.ly/1yB1wLf)

** The Bank of Canada's surprise rate cut this week could result in much quicker and surprising economic growth than many are expecting, market watchers said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1uzUVB2)

** Toronto Mayor John Tory found himself under attack on a most unexpected front on Thursday: on financial management, and from the left. The former corporate CEO - who won office by promising a business-like approach at city hall - had won early left-wing praise this week for his first budget, which spends C$75 million in new money on things such as transit and shelters without raising property taxes beyond the rate of inflation. (bit.ly/15wHPc0)

** After acknowledging the Treaty 1 Metis land on which he stood, the mayor of Winnipeg took a long, deep breath on Thursday and said racism against Aboriginal people is a big problem in his city. (bit.ly/1BjjxgY) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)