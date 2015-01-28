FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 28
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's big banks reduced their prime lending rates in the wake of the Bank of Canada's unexpected move last week, but stopped short of matching the central bank's quarter-percentage-point cut in a bid to protect profits. (bit.ly/15KHKRZ)

** Tim Hortons Inc is letting go an unspecified number of employees at its corporate offices as it prepares for a new era under the new ownership of fast-food chain Burger King . (bit.ly/15NStLk)

** The Manitoba government says it will revamp its child welfare system and introduce new legislation that will strengthen the Office of the Children's Advocate, a move that comes six months after Tina Fontaine's high-profile death in care and a decade after the province failed to protect an aboriginal girl who was ultimately murdered. (bit.ly/1zajeEp)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's finance minister insists low- and middle-income families will see two-thirds of the benefits from the Stephen Harper government's contentious multibillion-dollar tableau of family-friendly measures. (bit.ly/1Dg6Vak)

** A tweet criticizing Prime Minister Stephen Harper for hiding in a closet during last fall's attack on Parliament Hill was swiftly removed from an Alberta Liberal party candidate's Twitter account. (bit.ly/1yvOrhq)

** Pinetree Capital Ltd, an investment and merchant bank that was a world leader in financing junior resource firms, announced this week that controversial chairman and chief executive Sheldon Inwentash is resigning after more than 22 years at the helm. (bit.ly/1D8LAPV) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.