PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tim Hortons Inc has apologized after the owner of a Vancouver location was seen dumping a bucket of water on a homeless man sleeping outside. The incident at the Tim Hortons was first reported on Friday by witnesses on social media, where posts urging a boycott were shared thousands of times. (bit.ly/1CablQC)

** After suffering a clear loss in the Canadian Supreme Court, opponents of physician-assisted suicide now want to persuade the federal government to impose the tightest possible restrictions on the medical procedure. Constitutional-law experts and political insiders said the most likely option at this point is new legislation within the 12-month time frame that was offered by the Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling on Friday. (bit.ly/1A9AhZg)

** The Canadian army somehow lost three highly sophisticated, precision-guided artillery shells on its ways out of Afghanistan in an embarrassing case that resulted in an almost two-year investigation. (bit.ly/1yZNek5)

NATIONAL POST

** Fourth-quarter figures released last week by the Canadian Venture Capital Association show the information and communications technology sector scooped the largest share of venture capital funding in 2014 with C$1.3 billion ($1.04 billion) - up from C$1.1 billion in 2013. (bit.ly/1ERZ1rH)

** London-based barrister Amal Clooney is going to Cairo for visiting the family of Mohamed Fahmy, a Canadian citizen who was former Cairo bureau chief for Al Jazeera English and has been jailed for over a year in Egypt on charges of falsifying news during civil unrest and having terrorist links to the Muslim Brotherhood. (bit.ly/1Dw81Bg) ($1 = 1.2505 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)