PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

** Inovent Capital Inc, the spurned merger partner of Canada Jetlines Ltd, is upset at the 11th-hour breakup of a planned corporate marriage and baffled by the fledgling carrier's early release of its anticipated route network that focuses on Vancouver, Winnipeg and Hamilton. (bit.ly/1IRftvk)

** Federal Health Minister Rona Ambrose said she can't help but get emotional over some parents' decision not to get their children vaccinated against infectious diseases. (bit.ly/16SelWP)

** Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, says he is considering amnesty for a Canadian journalist and his Egyptian colleague who have spent more than 400 days behind bars in Cairo. (bit.ly/1zVfBTd)

** Wind Mobile Corp has been talking with Mobilicity about taking over the struggling carrier, the Financial Post has learned. Mobilicity, meanwhile, has also been devising a different route through its restructuring that would allow it to sell its spectrum licences to a major wireless player, despite Ottawa's opposition. (bit.ly/1Abalhu)

** One of the two men accused of planning a terror attack on an Ontario train abandoned the plot in 2012 after a chance run-in with the police, court heard Monday. Raed Jaser told his alleged co-conspirator Chiheb Esseghaier to "get someone else," after the two men were questioned by police. (bit.ly/1KLr8Ht)

** In what is expected to be its last major financial accounting, Talisman Energy Inc took a $1.37 billion writedown Tuesday on some of its highest-profile assets, including the troubled North Sea partnership that depressed its share price and led to its $8.3 billion takeover by Spain's Repsol SA. (bit.ly/1DE3lJu)

** A former American soldier who claims he was tortured by U.S. authorities probing the Anonymous hacker collective has been denied asylum in Canada, signaling a forced return to the United States in a bizarre, high-profile case. (bit.ly/1EXw5yk)