PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada Development Investment Corp is looking for a buyer for Ridley Terminals Inc, which is struggling through an industry slump that has seen coal prices collapse. The terminal is expected to suffer a hefty drop in shipments from the West Coast this year. (bit.ly/1FgVrHF)

** A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying 100 tank cars of crude oil derailed and caught fire in Northern Ontario early Sunday. A CN spokesman said there were no injuries in the derailment, which happened around midnight on Saturday about 80 km south of Timmins. (bit.ly/1MpLWrM)

** Enrolment at independent schools across British Columbia has spiked this year, and the 2014 five-week public-school teachers' strike is part of the reason, says a spokesman for a group representing private institutions. The high demand means that some families who filled out applications for the coming 2015-16 school year have been put on waiting lists or haven't been accepted at all. (bit.ly/1v3JqSy)

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government will introduce legislation to end a strike by more than 3,000 members of the Teamsters against Canadian Pacific Railway. The legislation will be tabled Monday morning, and a notice to allow for introduction of the bill was placed on the Commons order paper late Friday afternoon. (bit.ly/17gn2Kk)

** The head of Crime Stoppers in Canada says the tip regarding the alleged mall shooting plot in Halifax was likely the most significant ever received in this country for a police investigation. Police in Halifax have charged two people with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged plan to carry out an attack at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Valentine's Day. (bit.ly/1zhMJ4X)

** The big-ticket military mission to fetch fugitive Luka Rocco Magnotta from Germany in 2012 was ordered by a senior Conservative cabinet minister who considered it a matter of "national interest". In June 2012, the Air Force made a C$376,128 ($302,378) decision to dispatch one of its largest aircraft to collect the accused killer in Berlin. (bit.ly/1zH1ywW) ($1 = 1.2439 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)