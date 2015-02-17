PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is planning to buy specialty insurer Brit Plc in a C$2.3-billion ($1.86 billion) deal. (bit.ly/1EjTGpv)

** The number of known measles cases in Southern Ontario doubled over the Family Day weekend, as officials took the extraordinary step of publicly warning hundreds of patrons of a Christian youth gathering in Toronto to watch out. (bit.ly/1AMBCW7)

** The cost of Canada's role in the battle against Islamic State militants in Iraq has hit C$122 million ($98.5 million) and the government is asking Parliament to cut a cheque to the military as it deliberates continuing a mission the Conservatives appear set to extend. (bit.ly/1Jn0tp8)

NATIONAL POST

** Employees at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd returned to work on Monday after only a day and a half on the picket lines, agreeing to binding arbitration before the federal government tabled its planned back-to-work legislation. (bit.ly/1L3SUiK)

** The federal government has effectively stymied scientific studies that could answer whether e-cigarette devices are a life-saving alternative to tobacco - or a potential magnet drawing more people to smoking, researchers say. Scientists need Health Canada's green light for studies but the department is treating the products like an experimental drug, dragging the approval process. (bit.ly/1CDM5jf)

** A new trial for a man acquitted of sexual assault has been ordered after the Ontario Court of Appeal found Superior Court Justice Timothy Ray guilty of violating basic legal principles. Ray created a bogus online dating profile and told a detective that information from the website could have been used to "hang" a female complainant. (bit.ly/1EIqskd)