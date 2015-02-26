PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ford Motor Co will add 400 new jobs in Oakville, Ontario, to assemble the redesigned Ford Edge crossover vehicle for global markets in another sign that healthy vehicle sales are boosting the auto sector in Canada. (bit.ly/1BfYjCw)

** Ontario is expanding funding of one of the world's most expensive drugs to cover sufferers of a life-threatening genetic disease that damages vital organs, a move that counts as a victory for patients but raises questions about how provincial governments decide which high-priced medications to pay for. (bit.ly/1LJOFuS)

** Bombardier Inc is banking on the C Series to carry aerospace revenue over the next two decades as its CRJ regional jets fade into history. But even as the larger - and more popular - version of the plane is about to make its maiden flight, major hurdles remain in the company's path. (bit.ly/1AapLMh)

NATIONAL POST

** Start-up airline Canada Jetlines Ltd is in strategic talks with Halifax-based CanJet Airlines, as well as multiple other companies that could either merge with or take a stake in the fledgling no-frills carrier, the Financial Post has learned. (bit.ly/1DtkDrl)

** Bloomberg Television is set to launch in Canada this spring, sources confirmed to the Financial Post, with an announcement of the news expected as early as Thursday. (bit.ly/1wgDJfk)

** The Irving family, one of Canada's richest and New Brunswick's most powerful, appears to be at odds over the routing of TransCanada Corp's proposed Energy East pipeline. J.D. Irving Ltd, the family-owned forest products, logistics and shipbuilding company headed by James Irving and sons James and Robert, has filed an application with the National Energy Board saying it is "vitally concerned" about the portion of the pipeline that would pass through its Crown-leased lands in New Brunswick. (bit.ly/1MUj0bD) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)