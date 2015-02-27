PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Oil-service firms are slashing jobs and pay for executives as the fallout from tumbling crude prices spreads through the energy industry's supply chain. Trican Well Service Ltd and Calfrac Well Services Ltd are among the latest Canadian service companies to feel the pinch from deep cuts in oil producers' capital spending and a slowdown in drilling activity across North America. (bit.ly/1BFZxbX)

** Ford Motor Co needs to invest in an engine factory in Windsor, Ontario, now that it has pumped $700 million into its vehicle assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, Unifor president Jerry Dias says. (bit.ly/1vFoC3U)

NATIONAL POST

** This week's veto by Barack Obama of a bill to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline has sparked renewed interest in a climate change pact between Canada and the United States. The latest suggestion came from Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and the UN secretary-general's special envoy for cities and climate change, who argued that Canada could offer up progress on climate change as a quid-pro-quo for the President's KXL approval. (bit.ly/1G0rPP9)

** The long-running and multi-million-dollar legal dispute between David Berry and his former employer, Bank of Nova Scotia , has been settled - sparing the two parties what was expected to be a particularly costly, public trial. The settlement comes almost 10 years after Berry, the former head of preferred-share trading at Scotia and at one point the bank's highest-paid employee, was terminated. Terms of the settlement are confidential. (bit.ly/1G0srV8) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)