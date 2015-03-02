PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** David Mulroney, a former ambassador to China, says that Ottawa's diplomacy with Beijing has been naive and pliant. (bit.ly/1K8a1EV)

** John Major, the former Supreme Court judge who headed an inquiry into Canada's worst terrorism incident, says the federal government's new anti-terror legislation is flawed because it fails to ensure that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police share information on unfolding threats. (bit.ly/1vSpySK)

NATIONAL POST

** With vacancy rates tight, institutional buyers are squeezing out small-time investors by making offers to condo developers for entire buildings in what could be a 'gigantic new market' for Canada. (bit.ly/1wDQjLh)

** Court documents show the wind-farm companies are seeking C$340,000 ($270,981) in costs from four Ontario families who lost their bid to scuttle three wind-farm projects. (bit.ly/1E95BtO)

** Montreal officials are still debating how to tackle the issue of erotic parlours, many of which are open 24/7 and illegally employ women who have sex with men. (bit.ly/1APopM3) ($1 = 1.2547 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)