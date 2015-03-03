PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is actively searching for a new top military commander to succeed General Tom Lawson after he asked that his three-year appointment not be extended. (bit.ly/1AAJp4j)

** Oxford Properties Corp and Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc, two of the country's largest landlords have moved quickly to snap up 11 of their best leases from insolvent Target Canada for what it describes as a premium price, underlining their urgency to take back control of their retail space. (bit.ly/1wLOzKz)

** For a new advertising campaign for McDonald's Canada, launched on Monday evening, a small film crew crisscrossed the country interviewing more than 450 McDonald's customers, staff, and suppliers. Some of those people will be the face of the "Welcome to McDonald's" campaign. (bit.ly/1vXqx4d)

NATIONAL POST

** Ottawa's bumpy mission to foster fiercer wireless competition across the country is set to reach a climax when Industry Canada reveals the results of the AWS-3 spectrum auction to be held on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1EdoTww)

** Two transactions in Toronto that saw institutional buyers swoop in and make offers to condo developers for entire buildings, squeezing out all the small-time investors, have caught the eye of people in the high-rise industry. (bit.ly/1EJ1eVq)

** Refugee immigrants are reporting higher incomes to the Canada Revenue Agency than investor-class immigrants, according to data compiled by Citizenship and Immigration Canada. The rate of investor immigrants reporting any income whatsoever is far below the Canadian average. (bit.ly/1DCZ5pM)

** Concerns that arms could end up "in the hands of extremists" made Ottawa reluctant to support the Syrian opposition in the aftermath of the August 2013 chemical weapons attack in Damascus, newly released documents show. (bit.ly/1AALmOa)

** The Ontario government has opened the possibility of appealing a court ruling, which allowed a young aboriginal girl with leukemia to abandon chemotherapy, after an unusual, belated decision to get involved in the contentious case. (bit.ly/1EdyCTu) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)