FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 6
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Despite warnings by the Bank of Canada that the country's economy is in for a bumpy ride this year, household debt grew by 4.6 percent in January, a new report says. It was among the fastest pace of household credit expansion in the past two years. (bit.ly/1Kup3F3)

** The Canada Border Services Agency has ruled that cheap subsidized Chinese solar modules are being dumped into Canada, and is imposing stiff provisional import duties to protect Canadian manufacturers. (bit.ly/1Bem6Bb)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's CSeries program has been battered by multiple delays, major cost overruns and plenty of negative attention, but the aircraft itself is exceeding targets, which could help Bombardier secure more orders. (bit.ly/1H4SnMQ)

** No physician in the country should be forced to play a role in any aspect of assisted dying against their moral or religious beliefs, including referring patients to another doctor willing to help them die, the Canadian Medical Association said. (bit.ly/1wZWLa1)

** Three dozen cheerleading teams have now pulled out of a major tournament that begins on Friday at the West Edmonton Mall, three weeks after a Somali terror group threatened the Edmonton landmark. (bit.ly/1zS2rDk) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.