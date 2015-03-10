PRESS DIGEST-Canada- March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The International Monetary Fund is raising red flags about Canada's housing market, warning that moves by Ottawa in recent years to tighten mortgage lending standards and boost oversight of the country's financial system haven't gone far enough. (bit.ly/1NDxg93)

** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is crafting a plan to sell shares in Hydro One Inc, a high-stakes privatization manoeuvre that goes beyond anything her government has previously considered in its bid to raise billions of dollars to build new infrastructure. (bit.ly/1EwYuLS)

** From copper miners to the oil patch, plunging commodity prices are taking a toll on employment in Western Canada, a trend employers see persisting for at least another three months. While most Canadian companies expect relatively steady hiring in the next quarter, miners in Western Canada are more likely to cut staff, the latest Manpower Inc employment survey shows. (bit.ly/187oQGi)

NATIONAL POST

** The world's biggest bond manager, Pacific Investment Management Co said on Monday it is selling off Canadian government bonds, in favour of provincial bonds, amid growing frustration with the Bank of Canada's unpredictable interest rate policies. (bit.ly/1MnWuVx)

** Calling the Ontario government's campaign against sexual violence "sexist," a men's issues group unveiled a new billboard paid for by the Canadian Association for Equality in downtown Toronto on Monday in an attempt to draw attention to male victims of domestic abuse. (bit.ly/1C1hcJK)

** The federal government has carried through on its promise to appeal a court ruling that invalidated a policy forbidding women from covering their faces when being sworn in as citizens. In a notice filed on Monday with the Federal Court of Appeal, lawyers for the minister of citizenship and immigration said a federal judge committed several errors in fact and law, including "misapprehending, misconstruing or failing to consider the evidence before the court." (bit.ly/1xa8pPP) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)