PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Indo-Canadian organizations preparing for a landmark visit from Narendra Modi next week say they want the Indian prime minister to include Canada in a visa-on-arrival program that has already been extended to 43 other countries.(bit.ly/1H72DWV)

** Toronto high schools may be due to start locking their doors more often, the way elementary schools already do, according to a new report inspired by the stabbing death of a student last September. After asking for a report into school safety, the Toronto District School Board heard Wednesday that it should consider tightening the controls on secondary school visitors, and should research new electronic locking systems that would allow faster school-wide lockdowns.(bit.ly/1H736bG)

** Rising greenhouse emissions from Alberta's oil sands would swamp Ontario's effort to fight climate change through a carbon-pricing plan, says a report issued in advance of the provincial climate summit to be held in Quebec City next week.(bit.ly/1H73l6G)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian warplanes have bombed their first targets in Syria, Defence Minister Jason Kenney announced online late Wednesday. Kenney said on Twitter that two CF-18s struck an ISIL garrison in Ar-Raqqah, which is about 160 kilometres east of the embattled city of Aleppo.(bit.ly/1H73zuv)

** The violent Egyptian faction that prompted Canada to close its embassy in Cairo last year has been added to the government's list of outlawed terrorist groups, Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney announced on Wednesday.(bit.ly/1H749sc)

** Bombardier Inc's third-biggest CSeries customer is rethinking its order, blaming mounting delays and the lack of financing available for Russian companies. Moscow-based Ilyushin Finance Co said Wednesday it is "re-evaluating" its order for up to 49 of the jetliners.(bit.ly/1H74BXr) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)