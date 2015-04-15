PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada and India are expected to announce on Wednesday a uranium supply deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars where Canadian producer Cameco Corp would provide fuel for Indian reactors. (bit.ly/1NHLicd)

** Toyota Motor Corp plans to shift production of Corolla compact cars from Cambridge, Ontario, to a new factory in Mexico, ending an era that began when the company opened its first Canadian assembly plant in 1988. (bit.ly/1JJe6vi)

** Digital ride-sharing service Uber is teaming up with one of Canada's most recognized brands as it faces local challengers seeking to shut it down. San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc announced on Tuesday a marketing promotion with Loblaw Companies Ltd to make it easier for customers without cars to pick up groceries they have ordered online. (bit.ly/1DhO5ky)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's economy will grow slightly slower than forecast by the International Monetary Fund just a few months ago, with momentum remaining "solid" but constrained by the collapse of global oil prices that have weakened investment and employment. Canada's output is expected to increase by 2.2 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2016, the Washington-based IMF said in its spring World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1JJWTlf)

** Ottawa tech company Shopify has filed documents for an initial public offering of $100 million in New York and Toronto. The cloud-based commerce company, founded in 2004 by Tobias Luetke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake and released in 2006, has been in the media eye for its rapid growth. (bit.ly/1IcL46g)

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp is aiming to complete its integration with Sun Media in six to nine months, Chief Executive Paul Godfrey said on Tuesday, a day after the Sun takeover was completed. (bit.ly/1CJbg4x) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)