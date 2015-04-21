PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Conservative government will announce tax cuts for small business in Tuesday's federal budget as part of an effort to shore up a key constituency ahead of the fall election. With an election scheduled for October, Ottawa is moving ahead with a tax-cut-heavy plan aimed at winning over key segments of the population, including small-business owners, seniors and families raising children. (bit.ly/1DbotDv)

** Defence lawyers for Sino-Forest Corp and some of the collapsed forestry firm's former directors and senior executives have billed C$41 million ($34 million) in legal costs over the past four years, an amount that lawyers for burned shareholders call "staggering" and "astonishing." The legal bills in the high-profile case came up in a Toronto courtroom on Monday. (bit.ly/1GdSJkA)

** Jamie Brown has made the journey from the den of a dragon back to Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Brown is rejoining Canaccord Genuity as vice-chairman and managing director of investment banking. Before January, he was managing partner and a key leader at Difference Capital Financial Inc. (bit.ly/1JpF5Lx)

NATIONAL POST

** Crescent Point Energy Corp is overhauling its approach to executive compensation as a result of a less-than-desirable outcome of a "say on pay" vote, as the movement increasingly changes the way companies in the oilpatch reward their top managers. At the same time, the company revealed that it has already cut its CEO's 2014 pay package by 30 percent. (bit.ly/1HqC3YL)

** Rogers Communications Inc missed analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as Canada's biggest wireless carrier spent nearly one-third more year-over-year to retain and migrate subscribers to its higher-margin "Share Everything" monthly plan. (bit.ly/1J5KoTy)

** The Conservative government is looking closely at dramatically extending compassionate leave for caregivers, from six weeks to six months, and the measure could come as early as Tuesday's federal budget, sources say. Caregivers who look after a sick family member are currently eligible for six weeks of Employment Insurance. (bit.ly/1OBvgvH)