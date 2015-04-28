FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 28
April 28, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** An election year budget that focuses on investments in research infrastructure and partnerships with industry but flatlines funding for basic science is being lamented as a lost opportunity by Canadian research advocates. (bit.ly/1EMIarr)

** Barrick Gold Corp plans to sell part of its prized Chilean copper mine in a move to reduce its $13-billion (U.S.) debt burden. (bit.ly/1FtFpdp)

** General Motors of Canada Ltd plans to add as many as 100 engineers to its engineering centre in Oshawa, Ontario, as it beefs up research and development of green technologies and connected vehicles, sources say. (bit.ly/1GrWbpp)

NATIONAL POST

** Officials in Ottawa and Washington are much exercised by the subject of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential trade deal between 12 countries that includes the United States, Japan and Canada. (bit.ly/1HSRtH3)

** Canadian banks' exposure to low oil prices is more concerning on the consumer loan side than to the corporate lending portfolio, according to Moody's Investors Service. (bit.ly/1KppMUq) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
