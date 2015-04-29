PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada will train Jordanian troops in counterterrorism tactics for the next two years to help the Mideast kingdom prevent Islamic State violence from spilling across its borders. (bit.ly/1GEJ86F)

** Hudson's Bay Co is looking at buying German department store chain Kaufhof for potentially as much as $2.6-billion, more than it paid for Saks Inc in 2013. (bit.ly/1drSQQh)

** One commissioner for Canada's broadcast and telecom regulator has launched legal action with the Federal Court in Ottawa on Tuesday over allegations of harassment, suggesting there are serious tensions between the senior management at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and Raj Shoan, commissioner for Ontario for the CRTC. (bit.ly/1ImANqq)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto needs to move faster, and in conjunction with other levels of government, to solve an "affordable housing crisis," Mayor John Tory says. (bit.ly/1DVIspl)

** The Canada Revenue Agency announced on Tuesday that it would be giving Canadians until May 5 to file their personal tax returns due to a bureaucratic blunder. (bit.ly/1HQCFqL) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)