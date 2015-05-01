PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ukraine wants Canada to offer to send peacekeepers to the country's war-torn east, hoping a commitment from Ottawa would prod others, like the European Union. (bit.ly/1DODXO5)

** Insolvent discounter Target Canada is feeling the fatigue of a shifting retail market. The retailer, which went into bankruptcy protection on Jan. 15, has decided to return 55 leases to their landlords, unable to find suitable bidders for them, according to a court filing this week. (bit.ly/1GLhUv5)

** Canada's oil sands industry is pumping record volumes of crude despite sinking profits and warnings of an extended stretch of weak prices (bit.ly/1KznYbx)

NATIONAL POST

** A judge has ruled that the unusually strict sealing order on a case involving allegations of leaks from the prime minister Stephen Harper's Royal Canadian Mounted Police protective detail shall stay in place. (bit.ly/1zhTglK)

** The New Democratic Party has called on Ottawa to ban so-called "pay-to-pay" fees charged by Canada's big banks. NDP MP Andrew Cash said Thursday that he wants an expanded code of conduct for the banks that is not voluntary. (bit.ly/1AoLJwO) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)