FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 4
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadians strongly support the Conservative government's move to raise the contribution limits for Tax Free Savings Accounts, but expanding the Canada Pension Plan would be an even more popular move, a new Nanos survey conducted for the Globe and Mail reveals. (bit.ly/1AztqFo)

** Canadian military aircraft bound for Nepal had to stop flying into the earthquake-stricken country after Kathmandu closed its airport to heavy planes, out of fears that its runway was damaged by tremors. (bit.ly/1dHB0bX)

** Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer, is looking to wearable fitness trackers, data collection and an enticing rewards program to boost sluggish sales and connect with customers in a radical new way. (bit.ly/1E8ZjFf)

NATIONAL POST

** With a last-minute legal maneuver, Canada federal government will try to prevent the release of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr on bail on Tuesday in an Edmonton courtroom. (bit.ly/1bVyPjR)

** Canadian Prime minister Stephen Harper paid a surprise visit to Iraq on Saturday, meeting with the country's prime minister and delivering a substantial aid check for the war-torn region. (bit.ly/1bVAfL8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.