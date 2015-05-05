FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 5
May 5, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Energy shares have held up in the face of a potentially massive political shift to the Left in Alberta even as some executives and analysts warn of surging industry costs. (bit.ly/1Kco2gs)

** Canada's telecom regulator, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, is poised to rule Tuesday on a key element of competition in the wireless industry, with many observers expecting the decision to give new entrant carriers a boost. (bit.ly/1FMzfFe)

** Ottawa plans to lower the regulatory fees companies pay the federal government for licences to secure access to satellite spectrum, which is used to deliver TV and Internet services. (bit.ly/1c0dN3x)

NATIONAL POST

** Two Canadian mining magnates, First Mining Finance Corp and Sulliden Mining Capital Inc are fighting an increasingly heated battle for a tiny junior company, Coastal Gold Corp, with one accusing the other of "incestuous behavior" within his empire. (bit.ly/1bupDT2)

** Tens of thousands of students around Ontario will be out of class this week as a third school board is hit with a Peel Region high school teachers' strike, while some parents are expected to pull their kids from school to protest the province's new sex-education curriculum. (bit.ly/1ENtfKl) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

