FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 6
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Alberta oil patch is in uncharted political territory after the New Democratic Party's unprecedented rise to power. The energy sector, the province's dominant industry, will find itself dealing with a left-of-centre premier and ruling party that have been among its harshest critics on issues of royalties, taxes and environmental policy. (bit.ly/1EX2nJr)

** The Liberal proposal for a new tax bracket would push the top combined tax rate in six provinces to nearly 50 percent or more, a psychological threshold that economists have long warned will encourage tax avoidance and disappoint government expectations for extra cash. (bit.ly/1AEvID6)

** The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled Tuesday that it will regulate how much Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp and BCE Inc's Bell Mobility charge for wholesale roaming. (bit.ly/1QlWs4r)

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta's nearly 44-year-old Progressive Conservative political dynasty crumbled Tuesday as voters propelled New Democrat leader Rachel Notley and dozens of new MLAs into majority government territory. (bit.ly/1bxwLhu)

** Toronto home sales rose 17 percent in April from the year before, carving out a new record of hot sales for one of the hottest months of the year in real estate. (bit.ly/1FP2pnm) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.