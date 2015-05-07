PRESS DIGEST-Canada- May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc is preparing for an initial public offering of a minority stake in its rail unit but says it has no intention of selling the entire division. (bit.ly/1zOdrZd)

** The Prime Minister's Office played a key role in changing the findings of a 2013 audit into senator Mike Duffy's living expenses, as part of a strategy to keep the now-suspended senator quiet as the PMO tried to find a solution to questions over the controversial claims, Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers allege in new court documents. (bit.ly/1JsdoSE)

** Only hours after her unprecedented victory, Alberta's incoming New Democratic Premier extended an olive branch to Alberta's energy industry. "Things are going to be just A-OK here in Alberta," she said Wednesday morning from the provincial legislature. (bit.ly/1RfScF1)

NATIONAL POST

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc is interested in Canada's oil sector after participating in a $2.1 billion transaction in Australia last month to take advantage of battered oil prices, the firm's chief executive Bruce Flatt said. (bit.ly/1ESa2qU)

** As it struggles to stop Canadians from joining terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, the government is introducing measures allowing officials to more quickly revoke passports from suspected extremists, the National Post has learned. (bit.ly/1P3iY4T)