FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 14
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian video streaming services continue to come untethered from traditional television as Bell Media said on Monday that starting next year, CraveTV would be offered directly to any Canadian with an Internet connection. (bit.ly/1CBzUtV)

** Swiss bank Syz & Co said it would buy Royal Bank of Canada's Swiss private bank, including 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.57 billion) under management, the latest move by a foreign bank to exit Switzerland. (bit.ly/1HsZIVx)

** The technology allowing consumers to make purchases using credit and debit cards stored on their smartphones is rolling out in Canada, but fewer than 25 percent of consumers can use it, according to a white paper released by the six largest banks in conjunction with the Canadian Bankers Association. (bit.ly/1HrI1rJ)

NATIONAL POST

** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been asked by the Federal Reserve in Washington to address a claim the Canadian bank "collaborated" to extend credit to a customer of City National Corp, a Los Angeles-based private and commercial bank RBC is proposing to buy for $5.4 billion, before the acquisition was approved by regulators. (bit.ly/1HsYqK4)

** Toronto's City Council voted last week to crack down on Uber drivers, but that isn't stopping the ride service from expanding its offerings to include a new car-pooling option during the Pan American Games. UberPool will be available in Toronto until July 26, and Uber is offering it for free during Tuesday's morning and evening rush hour. (bit.ly/1HsYSIs)

** The pipeline unit of refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP for about $15.8 billion in stock and cash, the latest example of consolidation among companies that move and process fuel. (bit.ly/1HsZ36q) ($1 = 0.95 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.