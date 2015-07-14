PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian video streaming services continue to come untethered from traditional television as Bell Media said on Monday that starting next year, CraveTV would be offered directly to any Canadian with an Internet connection. (bit.ly/1CBzUtV)

** Swiss bank Syz & Co said it would buy Royal Bank of Canada's Swiss private bank, including 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.57 billion) under management, the latest move by a foreign bank to exit Switzerland. (bit.ly/1HsZIVx)

** The technology allowing consumers to make purchases using credit and debit cards stored on their smartphones is rolling out in Canada, but fewer than 25 percent of consumers can use it, according to a white paper released by the six largest banks in conjunction with the Canadian Bankers Association. (bit.ly/1HrI1rJ)

NATIONAL POST

** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been asked by the Federal Reserve in Washington to address a claim the Canadian bank "collaborated" to extend credit to a customer of City National Corp, a Los Angeles-based private and commercial bank RBC is proposing to buy for $5.4 billion, before the acquisition was approved by regulators. (bit.ly/1HsYqK4)

** Toronto's City Council voted last week to crack down on Uber drivers, but that isn't stopping the ride service from expanding its offerings to include a new car-pooling option during the Pan American Games. UberPool will be available in Toronto until July 26, and Uber is offering it for free during Tuesday's morning and evening rush hour. (bit.ly/1HsYSIs)

** The pipeline unit of refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP for about $15.8 billion in stock and cash, the latest example of consolidation among companies that move and process fuel. (bit.ly/1HsZ36q) ($1 = 0.95 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)