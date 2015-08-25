PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 25

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadians grew wealthier in 2014 as their debts climbed 2.9 percent on average while assets grew 5.5 percent last year, pushing average household net wealth to C$589,511 in Canada, according to the latest WealthScapes analysis by Environics Analytics. (bit.ly/1haUtmY)

** Phil King, the head of programming for the CTV network and a long-time TSN executive, is departing from Bell Media as part of a reshuffling in the company's senior ranks. (bit.ly/1haUCXy)

** In his first day of testimony at the Duffy trial, former PMO director of issues management Chris Woodcock said the Prime Minister's Office insisted on getting Senator Mike Duffy to pay back his housing expenses because it feared the steady flow of stories on the controversy was hurting the Conservative Party's brand in the public. (bit.ly/1haUZBn)

NATIONAL POST

** Identity of a Cameroon citizen Michael Mvogo, who came to Canada in 2005 using a fraudulent U.S. passport, has been confirmed after a decade, paving the way for his deportation back to his native. (bit.ly/1haWlw1)

** Scam artists, extortionists and "unconfirmed reports" of possible suicides have emerged in the aftermath of the Ashley Madison hack, Toronto police said Monday. "We're talking about families. We're talking about their children ... It's going to have impacts on their lives," acting Staff Superitendent Bryce Evans told a morning news conference. (bit.ly/1haWRdo) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)