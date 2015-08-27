PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay is painting a relatively upbeat picture for both his bank and the broader economy, even as concern grows about the health of Canada's energy sector and its potential impact on loans. (bit.ly/1KPORWV)

** The average Canadian family now spends more money on taxes than on food, clothing and shelter, according to a report by the Vancouver-based think tank Fraser Institute. (bit.ly/1KPP1NW)

** Sales of milk in Canada fell in June by more than 3 percent from the same month a year earlier, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline of what was once a staple of the Canadian diet. (bit.ly/1KPPvDM)

NATIONAL POST

** Johan Van den Bussche, Bombardier's chief country representative for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, is no longer employed by Bombardier, company spokesman Marc Laforge said. Foreign reports allege that the departure is linked to recent bribery allegations involving the Quebec-based firm. (bit.ly/1KPPShE)

** Montreal-based WSP Global Inc. said it will buy MMM Group, one of Canada's largest privately-owned engineering consulting companies, for C$425 million. (bit.ly/1U80F0Z)

** About 30 protesters from the Jewish Defence League, a Toronto Jewish group, made the rare move of protesting one of its own community leaders on Wednesday evening, staging a picket outside billionaire Barry Sherman's house during his cocktail fundraiser for the Liberal party. (bit.ly/1U80PVY)