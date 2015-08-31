PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto's condo sector is shaping up to have one of its strongest years on record, dispelling fears that Canada's largest housing market is ripe for a correction. (bit.ly/1LNqwXA)

** Economists from Consensus Economics are shaving their growth forecasts for 2015 ahead of a Statistics Canada report this week that is widely expected to confirm that Canada slipped into recession earlier this year. (bit.ly/1Kyd1JI)

** Barrick Gold Corp has received $298 million cash from selling half of its interest in the Porgera mining operation to Zijin Mining Group. Barrick will use the money to reduce its debt. (bit.ly/1hOiW29)

NATIONAL POST

** Conservatives and Liberals ganged up Sunday on perceived frontrunner Tom Mulcair, claiming there's a multi-billion dollar hole in the New Democratic Party leader's election platform. (bit.ly/1fPFCxe)

** Stephen Harper's political opponents are calling on the prime minister to take time off the campaign trail and concentrate on securing the release of jailed Canadian journalist Mohammed Fahmy. (bit.ly/1EsN3WW) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)